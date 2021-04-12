2021 Today's Teen: Jalyn Burton of Reuther High School

Name: Jalyn Burton

School: Reuther HIgh School

Nickname: JB

Parents: Alex Burton and Shante Hardy

Most memorable high school moment: Learning that I was in the top five students of my grade.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Nick in PE; He was such a cool guy, always a great competitor when it came down to sports. I love playing basketball against him and he always had impressed me when we played.

Other school activities: African American Male Initiative

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll student

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Racine

Intended major/field of study: Welding

Role model: Shante Hardy

Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging; loyal; loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to see that I'm a successful person in life so that I can help my mother out when she gets older, but also make enough for me and my family.