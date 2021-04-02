 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: JaNae Hopkins of Tremper High School
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: JaNae Hopkins

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Robert Hopkins and DeiDra Blakley

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite times in school were always eating lunch in 120 and playing games or just having the most random conversations.

Most influential teacher: Nicolas Cicerale in Acting; He challenged me to gain skills not only in his class subject but in many others. He helped me become more confident and learn how to advocate for myself. I believe I will take the life skills I learned from him and apply them everyday outside of high school and in adult life.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, student government

School athletics: Swimming

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll throughout high school

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Club swimming at the Patriots; Daycare teacher at Kiddie Kare Academy

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Major in Neurosciences with a minor in Psychology

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Selfless, Outgoing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work in the medical field and provide care to children.

