2021 Today's Teen: Jasmine Morris of Indian Trail High School & Acadey

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Jasmine Morris
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Larry and Jacqueline Morris of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: In 2019, I was selected to be a part of Uncovering An Alternative Historical Narrative held at the University of Wisconsin Parkside. This summer program allowed me to study diverse cultural contributions to Native American History.
Most influential teacher: Sarah Antczak in Spanish 2 & 3; I had the opportunity to be apart of Señora Antczak's class for two years of Spanish at school. Everyday she took the time to greet her students with a joyful attitude to make everyone feel welcome. She was able to teach her class with a lot of enthusiasm and consistently made sure that it was a comfortable learning environment for everyone. Señora Antczak was always willing to help and truly pushed her students to strive for success.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, DECA, Key Club, National Honor Society, Youth Apprenticeship
Honors, letters or awards: 100+ Community Service Hours; Honor Roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering through Acts Church; Volunteering through United Way
College choice: UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Accounting
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Hard-working, determined, diligent
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I will receive a Bachelors's and Master's degrees from UW-Milwaukee in accounting. I will also obtain my CPA license.