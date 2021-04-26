2021 Today's Teen: Jasmine Morris of Indian Trail High School

Most memorable high school moment: In 2019, I was selected to be a part of Uncovering An Alternative Historical Narrative held at the University of Wisconsin Parkside. This summer program allowed me to study diverse cultural contributions to Native American History.

Most influential teacher: Sarah Antczak in Spanish 2 & 3; I had the opportunity to be apart of Señora Antczak's class for two years of Spanish at school. Everyday she took the time to greet her students with a joyful attitude to make everyone feel welcome. She was able to teach her class with a lot of enthusiasm and consistently made sure that it was a comfortable learning environment for everyone. Señora Antczak was always willing to help and truly pushed her students to strive for success.