 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Jaydn Pye of Wilmot High School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Jaydn Pye of Wilmot High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Jaydn Pye

Jaydn Pye

Name: Jadyn Pye

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Josh and Kristen Pye of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be the 2021 state gymnastics meet where my team won a state title and I won an individual bar title.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Wilcox in PBS and HBS; Mrs. Wilcox was an excellent teacher and taught me very well. On top of that, she was always there for every student and was there if you needed her for something outside of school.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society

School athletics: Gymnastics

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letter-2020 and 2021;Most Valuable Player- 2020 and 2021; Gymnastics first team all conference- 2020 and 2021; Gymnastics first team All state- 2020 and 2021; Scholar athlete-2020 and 2021; SLC gymnast of the year 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Gymnastics and tumbling coach

College choice: University of Minnesota in Minneapolis

Intended major/field of study: Kinesiology

Role models: My grandparents and my mom

Three words that best describe my role models: Selfless, Dependable, Hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to use my degree (possibly double major) and help develop athletes as a whole human being, working with their mental and physical health along with their nutrition habits.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert