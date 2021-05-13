2021 Today's Teen: Jaydn Pye of Wilmot High School

Name: Jadyn Pye
School: Wilmot High School
Parents: Josh and Kristen Pye of Burlington
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be the 2021 state gymnastics meet where my team won a state title and I won an individual bar title.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Wilcox in PBS and HBS; Mrs. Wilcox was an excellent teacher and taught me very well. On top of that, she was always there for every student and was there if you needed her for something outside of school.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society
School athletics: Gymnastics
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letter-2020 and 2021;Most Valuable Player- 2020 and 2021; Gymnastics first team all conference- 2020 and 2021; Gymnastics first team All state- 2020 and 2021; Scholar athlete-2020 and 2021; SLC gymnast of the year 2021
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Gymnastics and tumbling coach
College choice: University of Minnesota in Minneapolis
Intended major/field of study: Kinesiology
Role models: My grandparents and my mom
Three words that best describe my role models: Selfless, Dependable, Hardworking
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to use my degree (possibly double major) and help develop athletes as a whole human being, working with their mental and physical health along with their nutrition habits.