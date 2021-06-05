2021 Today's Teen: Jelani Lawson of Bradford High School

Name: Jelani Lawson
School: Bradford High School
Parents: Michael and Sharee Lawson
Most memorable high school moment: Being selected as the Homecoming King in October 2020
Most influential teacher: John Ruffolo in AP Language and Composition; Mr. Ruffolo taught me the importance of my words and how to express my intelligence and emotions through my writing!
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, Link Crew, peer helpers/tutors, student government; African American Youth Initiative Leader
School athletics: Soccer, track
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll, Community service award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Collecting Sneakers
Intended major/field of study: Psychology
Role model: My mother Sharee Lawson
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, independent and caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate college, go to dental school and eventually open up my own office somewhere in Texas.