2021 Today's Teen: Jillian Adams of Central High School
2021 Today's Teen: Jillian Adams of Central High School

Name: Jillian Adams

School: Central High School

Nickname: Jill

Parents: Robert and Stacey Adams of Paddock Lake

Most memorable high school moment: Sophomore year, we all went to the Kohl Stadium in Madison to cheer on the boys basketball team. The chance for our school to compete in State was unforgettable. We all stood in the stadium as a student section and cherished the once in a lifetime opportunity. After, we explored the college city and lead to my love of that city. I have never experienced anything like it.

Most influential teacher: Karen Ditthardt in Anatomy & Physiology; Mrs. Ditthardt challenged me like no other in Anatomy. Her rigorous course and type of teaching kept me on my toes and truly made the biggest impact on me. Her valuable life lessons and weekly advice has influenced me so much. I always look forward to her exciting personality and passion towards Anatomy, or really any science in general. It has made me grow into the student I am. I can't ever thank her enough.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, International Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, French Honors Society, Student Council, HOSA, & Mu Alpha Theta

School athletics: Basketball, softball

School offices held: French Honors Society Vice President

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter; Academic Medal; Summa Cum Laude; High Honor Roll; Softball Letter; Basketball Letter; 1st Team All-Conference (Softball); Honorable Mention in Districts (Softball)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel softball & basketball; Waitressing at Michael's on the Lake; Playing piano for 10 years; Volunteering at Helping Hands; Hanging with friends and family; Watching sports with my dad

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: BioChemistry

Role model: My mom, Stacey

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Optimistic, Selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to make a difference in the medical field whether it be big or small. Treating someone and completely changing their life will be the most fulfilling thing I dream of. Maybe, along the way, I can find the cure to cancer.

