2021 Today's Teen: Jillian Adams of Central High School

Most memorable high school moment: Sophomore year, we all went to the Kohl Stadium in Madison to cheer on the boys basketball team. The chance for our school to compete in State was unforgettable. We all stood in the stadium as a student section and cherished the once in a lifetime opportunity. After, we explored the college city and lead to my love of that city. I have never experienced anything like it.

Most influential teacher: Karen Ditthardt in Anatomy & Physiology; Mrs. Ditthardt challenged me like no other in Anatomy. Her rigorous course and type of teaching kept me on my toes and truly made the biggest impact on me. Her valuable life lessons and weekly advice has influenced me so much. I always look forward to her exciting personality and passion towards Anatomy, or really any science in general. It has made me grow into the student I am. I can't ever thank her enough.