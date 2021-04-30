2021 Today's Teen: Joey Kositzke of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be our 2019 Chorale trip to Colorado. The chaos of performing in various cities, cramming together on a bus for hours on end, and of course the weirdest restaurant I have ever seen all culminated in a trip that ignited my love for choir. Though this trip is probably the most memorable, it represents the greater collection of memories made with Mr. Choi and my classmates. I will truly never forget the bonds made in that classroom, and of course always remember "there is no such beauty as where you belong."