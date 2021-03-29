2021 Today's Teen: Justin Wheeler of LakeView Technology Academy

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Justin Wheeler
School: LakeView Technology Academy
Nickname: Hot Wheels
Parents: Erlan and Connie Wheeler of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Waking up at 4 a.m. for morning swim practice and eating breakfast with the team afterwards. Each and every hard set brought us closer as a team and stronger as athletes, I will never forget the bonds I made through the tough days at Tremper Swim and Dive.
Most influential teacher: Matthew Schultz in Introduction to Design Engineering and Technology; Super Mileage Vehicle; Mr. Schultz was the teacher that truly got me into engineering. I always looked forward to classes with Mr. Schultz because of how much he cared about the education we were getting. I entered Lakeview as a Freshman building an underwater robot and I will be leaving having built a fully drivable energy efficient car big enough for a single person. All of these things have been accomplished through the expert mentorship of Mr. Schultz.
School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, National Honor Society, Super Mileage Vehicle, Jazz All-Stars
School athletics: Cross country, swimming
Honors, letters or awards: Engineering Kiwanis Award; Varsity Swim and Dive
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Weightlifting; Swimming; Video Games; Saxophone
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Physics/Mathematics
Role model: Joe Kosman
Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated; Encouraging; Knowledgeable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I will be going into the field of Aerospace Engineering with the goal of being the best of the best. The ultimate dream is to work at SpaceX or NASA researching cutting edge rocketry and rover systems. I was raised by my parents to never settle for less, so in the meantime I will be continuing to grow, learn, and grind until I get where I want to be.