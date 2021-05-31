2021 Today's Teen: Kalina Winslow of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Kalina Winslow
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Thomas Winslow and Dusica Cvorovic of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Football games and pep assemblies- and some of the last moments where everyone was able to be together
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Phillips in AP Literature; She has always been willing to listen to students and understanding of our activities in other classes and outside of school.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student council
School athletics: Basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Medaled at DECA state competition; SEC 2nd team all-conference (basketball); 1st Team all-county (basketball)
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: AAU basketball
College choice: Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo.
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, independent, inspiring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My main goal is to graduate college and leave feeling accomplished. And I would love to travel the world and be able to see and learn about new cultures!