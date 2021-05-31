 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Kalina Winslow of Indian Trail High School & Academy
Name: Kalina Winslow

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Thomas Winslow and Dusica Cvorovic of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Football games and pep assemblies- and some of the last moments where everyone was able to be together

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Phillips in AP Literature; She has always been willing to listen to students and understanding of our activities in other classes and outside of school.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student council

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Medaled at DECA state competition; SEC 2nd team all-conference (basketball); 1st Team all-county (basketball)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: AAU basketball

College choice: Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo.

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, independent, inspiring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My main goal is to graduate college and leave feeling accomplished. And I would love to travel the world and be able to see and learn about new cultures!

