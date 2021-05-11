2021 Today's Teen: Kameron Jester of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Kameron Jester
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Kam
Parents: Charles and Jamee Jester
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was being elected Student Council President as well as speaking at the KUSD School Board meeting in support of choice.
Most influential teacher: Megan Awe as Student Council adviser; Mrs. Awe has been a part of my life from and early age, as she was my first volleyball coach at 10 and then again at 13. Mrs. Awe has been my student council advisor for the past four years. She has taught me the value of hard work, integrity, and how to be successful leader. Mrs. Awe is a teacher, advisor, coach, and mentor that will always take the time to inspire her students. I am confident that Mrs. Awe will be a part of my future growth and education development.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Women's rights and empowerment, Student Council, Planning and Facilities member for the KUSD School Board, KUSD Student Ambassador at one of the school board meetings
School offices held: President of Student Council
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Traveling; spending time with my family and friends; going on road trips; working; watching movies
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Cancer survivor, caring, and selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to have a successful career in business while also continuing to advocate for others.