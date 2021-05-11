2021 Today's Teen: Kameron Jester of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most influential teacher: Megan Awe as Student Council adviser; Mrs. Awe has been a part of my life from and early age, as she was my first volleyball coach at 10 and then again at 13. Mrs. Awe has been my student council advisor for the past four years. She has taught me the value of hard work, integrity, and how to be successful leader. Mrs. Awe is a teacher, advisor, coach, and mentor that will always take the time to inspire her students. I am confident that Mrs. Awe will be a part of my future growth and education development.