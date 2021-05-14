2021 Today's Teen: Karmeron Soomro of Bradford High School

Most memorable high school moment: The volleyball tournaments we played in Middleton and Kimberly. Whether it was schoolwork or sports, I have always felt most comfortable performing independently. However, these volleyball tournaments allowed me to take a step back and appreciate the patience and communication involved in trying to win with a team. I was able to make some of my best friends and even become a leader.

Most influential teacher: Nathan Sabin in AP Statistics and AP Calculus; Mr. Sabin’s commitment and reassurance allowed me to find a greater motivation to continue my education. He takes time to write exams around our personal interests and makes an effort to have days for questions. In addition to his work ethic, the relaxed environment he created in the classroom has helped me understand that school is bigger than grades. Even as a teacher, I can see that he is constantly learning and sharing questions. Mr. Sabin taught me that I will always be a student and one day I hope to be able to share my knowledge with others.