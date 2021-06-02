2021 Today's Teen: Kris Dunker of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Kris Dunker
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Dan and Sandy Dunker
Most memorable high school moment: JCLC the Kenosha Military Academy’s yearly summer camp up at St. Johns Military Academy.
Most influential teacher: Nicole Mazzolini in English; She always made class fun and light.
School activities/clubs: Leadership team, peer helpers/tutors, Color Guard Drill Team
School offices held: Color Guard Commander; Captain of Charlie Company; Battalion Commander of the Kenosha Military Academy.
Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society Scholar; Daughters of Foreign Wars.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Bassist for Church Youth Group, Trap Shoot Team for Union Grove
College choice: Gateway Technical College
Intended major/field of study: Welding
Role model: Command Sergeant Major Lindo
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Dedicated, Attentive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Acquired my Private Pilots License and travel the world.