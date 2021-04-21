 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Lucas Valadez of Harborside Academy
Name: Lucas Valadez

School: Harborside Academy

Nickname: Luke

Parents: John Valadez and Debra Winkler

Most memorable high school moment: When all of the schools shut down because of COVID

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Cline, special education teacher; Because she has helped me over the years to become the person I am today.

School activities/clubs: Newspaper

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards Perfect attendance award: Student of the Month

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Video games,

College choice: Shepherd's College in Union Grove

Intended major/field of study: Technology

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, funny, smart

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a content creator/streamer for Youtube

