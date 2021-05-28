 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Luis Figueroa of Tremper High School
Luis Figueroa

Name: Luis Figueroa

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Luis Figueroa Mederos and Alicia Ayala Urcino

Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable high school moment for me was when I dressed as a Akatsuki member for Halloween my junior year

Most influential teacher: Mr. Ryan Schultz in Chemistry; Mr. Schultz was the most influential teacher to me because he can take jokes, and I really liked his class.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Electrician

Role model: Mr. Schultz

Three words that best describe my role model: Funny, smart, reliable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope that I can find aliens in Mars and possibly some water.

