2021 Today's Teen: Luke Gulbranson of Kenosha eSchool

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Luke Gulbranson
School: Kenosha eSchool
Parents: Jack and Victoria Gulbranson of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: The principal of Kenosha eSchool asked me to an interview with a photographer and videography who asked me different questions about why I went and love eSchool.
Most influential teachers: Lily Stasik and Brook Greno in High School English (Stasik) and High School Algebra (Greno); Mrs. Stasik always commented positively on my writing and English assignments. Even when I had troubles in certain subjects like Argumentative essays, she would go out of her way to explain the very core of the aspects of it. Mrs. Greno helped me love the art of writing and storytelling. Though I have so many other great influential teachers like Mr. Kranich and Mrs. Greno, they all helped me in many ways. Algebra teacher Mrs. Greno, for example always helped me tremendously with math. She slowly helped ignite a love for mathematics in my heart, which allowed me to see the beauty and importance of it in our world. This rings true of Mrs. Stasik when it comes to English Literature as well.
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Weightlifting; Running/Cardio; Guitar; Saxophone; Video Games; Learning History and Science; TV/Anime; Learning German; Astronomy; Alternate History
College choices: UW-Milwaukee and Embry-Riddle Daytona in Daytona, Fla.
Intended major/field of study: Architecture—Aeronautics
Role models: My father, my friend Donavyn and my Uncle Dan
Three words that best describe my role models: Inspiring, kind, hard-working
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I have two routes I’d like to take that I am still undecided on. What I am leaning towards is Architecture. Architecture is something that has always mesmerized me. With houses, to buildings, even the aspect of architecture on other planets like Mars or our Moon. I fell in love with the art of architecture through video games I played as a child, like Minecraft, of course. Architecture takes the best of both worlds; Art and Math, then combines it all into one product/design. In my lifetime, I just want to be able to make my parents and family proud, and to make something of myself through a career I want to find gratitude in. As it is, the ultimate goal in life is to die happy with what you did, and what you created.