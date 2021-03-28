2021 Today's Teen: Luke Gulbranson of Kenosha eSchool

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I have two routes I’d like to take that I am still undecided on. What I am leaning towards is Architecture. Architecture is something that has always mesmerized me. With houses, to buildings, even the aspect of architecture on other planets like Mars or our Moon. I fell in love with the art of architecture through video games I played as a child, like Minecraft, of course. Architecture takes the best of both worlds; Art and Math, then combines it all into one product/design. In my lifetime, I just want to be able to make my parents and family proud, and to make something of myself through a career I want to find gratitude in. As it is, the ultimate goal in life is to die happy with what you did, and what you created.