2021 Today's Teen: Madeline Bailey of Shoreland Lutheran High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is my involvement with a special needs prom at my school called Night to Shine. This event has taught me so many valuable things such as being selfless and having a servant attitude. Making this night special for so many people is so rewarding and drives home the life-changing fact that God made everything beautiful in his design, and that we are all valuable in our own ways. Experiences like this are more valuable to me than anything. I will never forget all of the memories created and all of the amazing people that I have met through my involvement with such a special night. My brother has autism, and that is where the passion for events like this comes from. I have learned so much from my brother and the people that I met from Night to Shine. This experience has shaped me into the person that I am today and has led me to pursue this passion in my future career of being a special education teacher. I strive to bring this same passion and leadership and apply it to everything that I do in my life.

Most influential teacher: Sam Hunter and Timothy Mielke in Weightlifting and Physics, respectively; I had a very hard time picking just one influential teacher from Shoreland and I even had trouble narrowing it down to two because almost every teacher that I have had at Shoreland has been influential to me in some way. However, specifically, Mr. Mielke and Mr. Hunter have had an immense influence on my life. Mr. Mielke teaches physics, a class that I struggled with. He consistently went out of his way to help me and would even come up with different ways to teach me to fit my needs based on how I learn. He made a hard topic easy to understand and was always so patient with me. Mr. Mielke’s faith in Jesus is something that I also continually look up to. He is possibly one of the strongest people that I know. Through hardships in his life, his faith was continually displayed and his servant attitude is always present. I am so blessed to have had Mr. Mielke as my teacher and I will forever be thankful for his guidance, servant attitude, and overall the lessons he taught me not only about physics but how to live a life of Christian service. Mr. Hunter has been my weightlifting teacher/coach since freshman year and I have learned so many valuable lessons from him. He continually teaches me to push myself to not only make myself physically stronger, but mentally stronger. The weight room is centered around the phrases “Be Elite” and “Be Legendary”. These simple phrases have pushed me through the hardest time of my life and have made me a stronger person mentally and physically. Mr. Hunter is an individual whose faith shines through in everything he does. He is so caring and wants the absolute best for all of his students. He continually drives home the concept of doing everything for the glory of God and using your God-given talents to the fullest. Being in the weight room has without a doubt been one of my favorite experiences of high school and the lessons that I learned in the weight room with Mr. Hunter’s influences are ones I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I would not be where I am today without Mr. Hunter’s guidance and I am forever grateful for the lessons he has taught me.