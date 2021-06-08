2021 Today's Teen: Malika Mian of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Malika Mian
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Jalil and Fehmida Mian
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment took place in my freshman year at the Med-Sci Expo. The entire Medical Science Academy worked hard for months to create the event, and it was amazing to see all of our work come to life on that day!
Most influential teacher: Amanda Johnson in AP Language & Composition; Mrs. Johnson is not only an amazing teacher but also one of the kindest instructors I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. Not only did she teach and challenge us in class, but she also made herself available to students for anything we needed. Mrs. Johnson truly cares about all of her students, and along with her and Mrs. Metzler's help, I got to create the Minorities Empowerment Club at Indian Trail. I've spent many wonderful hours with Mrs. Johnson conversing about different cultures and minority groups; this has really shown me how lucky I am to have such a passionate and kind-hearted woman as my teacher.
School activities/clubs: DECA, Key Club, Link Crew, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, Minorities Empowerment Club
School offices held: Secretary of Indian Trail Key Club; Founder & President of the Minorities Empowerment Club
Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society; National Society of High School Scholars; Nomination for Congress of Future Medical Leaders; Medical Science Academy Outstanding Sophomore of the Year; Medical Science Academy Outstanding Lab Student; DECA Hospitality and Tourism event; Science Olympiad Aerial Scramble event
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Key Club International Fundamental Foundations Committee Chair; DoSomething Club; Badminton; Photography; Painting; Baking
College choice: Not Yet Decided
Intended major/field of study: Pre-Medical (Biology)
Role model: Zeenet Mian
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, selfless, and dedicated.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an Oncologist and also pursue research to help treat people with cancer.