2021 Today's Teen: Malika Mian of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment took place in my freshman year at the Med-Sci Expo. The entire Medical Science Academy worked hard for months to create the event, and it was amazing to see all of our work come to life on that day!

Most influential teacher: Amanda Johnson in AP Language & Composition; Mrs. Johnson is not only an amazing teacher but also one of the kindest instructors I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. Not only did she teach and challenge us in class, but she also made herself available to students for anything we needed. Mrs. Johnson truly cares about all of her students, and along with her and Mrs. Metzler's help, I got to create the Minorities Empowerment Club at Indian Trail. I've spent many wonderful hours with Mrs. Johnson conversing about different cultures and minority groups; this has really shown me how lucky I am to have such a passionate and kind-hearted woman as my teacher.