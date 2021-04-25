2021 Today's Teen: Mary Schmidbauer of Tremper High School

Name: Mary Schmidbauer
School: Tremper High School
Parents: John and Janice Schmidbauer of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: What I remember most from high school is the time I spent making music with new friends and old through events and opportunities in the music program.
Most influential teacher: Polly Amborn in Choir; Mrs. Amborn has been not only a source of learning and opportunity, but also of growth and joy throughout my high school experience. She was instrumental in the development of who I am.
School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, choir/madrigals, Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, Renaissance Club, student government, wind ensemble
School offices held: Student Government Executive Board
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter; Two Music Letters; Top Ranking State Solo and Ensemble; WSMA State Honors Choir; Top 10 Academic
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with family and friends; playing French horn; singing; song writing; walking; listening to music; baking
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Civil Engineering
Role model: My Grandma
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hard-working, and selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be able to support a loving family with a career for which I am passionate and proud.