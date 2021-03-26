 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Matthew Hudson of Hillcrest School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Matthew Hudson of Hillcrest School

{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Hudson

Matthew Hudson

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Matthew Hudson

School:  Hillcrest School

Nickname: Baby Curry

Parent: Sara Emery of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My freshman year basketball game; I scored 37 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for Ithaca High School.

Most influential teacher: Donald Ketterhagen in Math & English; Don helped me with a lot of my problems with family. Don would listen and help me cope with things.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football, track

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Achievement Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I enjoy video games, watching movies, and walking.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Paleontology

Role model: Stephen Curry

Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, Smart, Funny

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To be as good in basketball as my role model.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert