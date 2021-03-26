2021 Today's Teen: Matthew Hudson of Hillcrest School

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Matthew Hudson

School: Hillcrest School

Nickname: Baby Curry

Parent: Sara Emery of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My freshman year basketball game; I scored 37 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for Ithaca High School.

Most influential teacher: Donald Ketterhagen in Math & English; Don helped me with a lot of my problems with family. Don would listen and help me cope with things.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football, track

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Achievement Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I enjoy video games, watching movies, and walking.