2021 Today's Teen: McKenna Miller of Tremper High School

Name: McKenna Miller
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Jeff and Julie Miller of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school I would have to say was just being in culinary class. I took culinary my first three years of high school and everyday was so much fun! Getting to meet new friends and make fun desserts and meals. On days where we did cook it felt like we were on a cooking show because you'd have to finish within the 45 minute class period! Throughout the years we made stuff like pumpkin pie, burgers, stir-fry, all sorts of cookies, cinnamon rolls, mac and cheese, and various soups. So much fun!
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Erikka Olson, 12th grade Honors English teacher and also one of the advisers for our Key Club; I would say she has been one of my most influential teachers because she gives us material that is relevant in our lives, including some controversial subjects. I feel I am able to speak my mind and hear new ideas and other perspectives from my classmates. This whole year we have focused on subjects like racism and sexism which I think is very important to learn in school to prevent future discrimination. So I just love how she gives me an outlet to speak my mind. Even though I turn in a lot of stuff late for her, I really do appreciate and enjoy her class!
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Powder-Puff Football
School athletics: Tennis, bowling
School offices held: Key Club Secretary 2020-21
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; Honor Roll; 2x Student of the Month recipient, 2x Student Achiever Award recipient; Competed at State Solo Ensemble; Key Club Member of the Month; Athletic and Academic Letters.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Making earrings; baking; rollerblading; biking; game nights with my family; hanging out with friends; boating.
College choice: To be determined, but probably Gateway Technical College.
City and state of college: Either the Elkhorn or Kenosha campus in Wisconsin
Intended major/field of study: Veterinary Technician.
Role model: My Mom.
Three words that best describe my role model: Three words that best describe my Mom would be hard-working, funny, and headstrong.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is traveling. I also hope to gain more friends and family along the way. I would really love to take a few years and road trip around the U.S. and hopefully travel to other countries.