2021 Today's Teen: McKenna Miller of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school I would have to say was just being in culinary class. I took culinary my first three years of high school and everyday was so much fun! Getting to meet new friends and make fun desserts and meals. On days where we did cook it felt like we were on a cooking show because you'd have to finish within the 45 minute class period! Throughout the years we made stuff like pumpkin pie, burgers, stir-fry, all sorts of cookies, cinnamon rolls, mac and cheese, and various soups. So much fun!

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Erikka Olson, 12th grade Honors English teacher and also one of the advisers for our Key Club; I would say she has been one of my most influential teachers because she gives us material that is relevant in our lives, including some controversial subjects. I feel I am able to speak my mind and hear new ideas and other perspectives from my classmates. This whole year we have focused on subjects like racism and sexism which I think is very important to learn in school to prevent future discrimination. So I just love how she gives me an outlet to speak my mind. Even though I turn in a lot of stuff late for her, I really do appreciate and enjoy her class!