2021 Today's Teen: Megan Murray of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: One of the first memorable moments that comes to my mind was when I entered the United Way Financial Literacy Video Contest. Doing this with a close friend of mine was incredibly fun in itself, however, finding out that we won first place in Kenosha County was icing on the cake. In addition, another memorable moment took place during my softball season when I hit my first home run over the fence. Seeing my team surround home plate, waiting to congratulate me, made me feel incredibly special and proud to be a part of this team.

Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in Honors Algebra 2/Trigonometry, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Statistics; I have been fortunate enough to have Mr. Skripsky as my teacher for three different courses throughout my time at Tremper. Within each course, Mr. Skripsky creates an enjoyable atmosphere, bringing his enthusiasm, sense of humor and knowledge to the classroom. However, most notably, Mr. Skripsky is one of the most dedicated teachers I have ever come across. Whether it is his quick responses to emails, his long hours tutoring students both before and after school, or his ability to explain concepts in various ways until it is understood, Mr. Skripsky’s drive, devotion and support for the success of all his students is apparent. Mr. Skripsky has taught me valuable lessons that I will take beyond the classroom and remember for the rest of my life.