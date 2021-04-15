2021 Today's Teen: Megan Murray of Tremper High School

Name: Megan Murray
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Kevin and Sue Murray of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: One of the first memorable moments that comes to my mind was when I entered the United Way Financial Literacy Video Contest. Doing this with a close friend of mine was incredibly fun in itself, however, finding out that we won first place in Kenosha County was icing on the cake. In addition, another memorable moment took place during my softball season when I hit my first home run over the fence. Seeing my team surround home plate, waiting to congratulate me, made me feel incredibly special and proud to be a part of this team.
Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in Honors Algebra 2/Trigonometry, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Statistics; I have been fortunate enough to have Mr. Skripsky as my teacher for three different courses throughout my time at Tremper. Within each course, Mr. Skripsky creates an enjoyable atmosphere, bringing his enthusiasm, sense of humor and knowledge to the classroom. However, most notably, Mr. Skripsky is one of the most dedicated teachers I have ever come across. Whether it is his quick responses to emails, his long hours tutoring students both before and after school, or his ability to explain concepts in various ways until it is understood, Mr. Skripsky’s drive, devotion and support for the success of all his students is apparent. Mr. Skripsky has taught me valuable lessons that I will take beyond the classroom and remember for the rest of my life.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, Key Club, National Honor Society, newspaper, pep band, Renaissance Club, student government, yearbook, Symphonic Band, PowderPuff Football, Tremper Blood Drive
School athletics: Basketball, softball
School offices held: Student Government Parliamentarian
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; Service Distinction - 150 Hours of Community Service; Top 20 Academic Students; Varsity Softball Captain; 4x Student of the Month Award Recipient; United Way Financial Literacy Video Contest Winner; Honor Roll - straight A’s for 7 semesters; JV Girls Basketball Most Improved Player Award; JV Softball Coaches Award; SEC Honorable Mention - Varsity Softball; Scholar Athlete; athletic, academic, and music letters.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Shopping; Spending time with friends and family; Baking; Traveling; Volunteering at USO; Travel Softball
College choice: University of Notre Dame (Mendoza College of Business)
City and state of college: Notre Dame, Ind.
Intended major/field of study: Business (Information Systems and Marketing)
Role model: My parents and siblings
Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive, hardworking and inspiring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to choose a career in which I am passionate about, continue to work hard in everything I do, help others, and make a positive impact on the world around me. Most importantly, however, I hope to inspire and encourage the younger generations that with a little hard work, anything is possible.