2021 Today's Teen: Mia Prince of Bradford High School

Name: Mia Prince
School: Bradford High School
Parents: Matthew and Jodi Prince
Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments is when I painted a mural on the boards downtown. It was such a fun, enriching experience. I will never forget the feeling of community and love surrounding the afternoon.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Niemi in Art; When Mrs. Niemi was my teacher, the art room became a sanctuary. I always felt at home and comfortable to express myself. Mrs. Niemi helped me explore my creative side. I will always be grateful for her commitment in my art. I learned to love art in her classroom.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Golf, soccer
Honors, letters or awards: Silver Key Scholastic Art Award; Second Team All Conference for soccer; Varsity Letter-Soccer(captain); Second Team All Conference for golf; Varsity Letter-Golf (captain); Varsity Letter-Academics; Salutatorian
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Club Soccer
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Engineering
Role model: Shelby Prince (My sister)
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working; caring; best friend
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find my passion, so every day I’m doing what I love. Whether this is in engineering or art or something completely, I’m dedicated to finding what makes me happy and pursuing that.