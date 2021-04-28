 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Mia Prince of Bradford High School

Name: Mia Prince

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Matthew and Jodi Prince

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments is when I painted a mural on the boards downtown. It was such a fun, enriching experience. I will never forget the feeling of community and love surrounding the afternoon.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Niemi in Art; When Mrs. Niemi was my teacher, the art room became a sanctuary. I always felt at home and comfortable to express myself. Mrs. Niemi helped me explore my creative side. I will always be grateful for her commitment in my art. I learned to love art in her classroom.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Golf, soccer

Honors, letters or awards: Silver Key Scholastic Art Award; Second Team All Conference for soccer; Varsity Letter-Soccer(captain); Second Team All Conference for golf; Varsity Letter-Golf (captain); Varsity Letter-Academics; Salutatorian

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Club Soccer

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Engineering

Role model: Shelby Prince (My sister)

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working; caring; best friend

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find my passion, so every day I’m doing what I love. Whether this is in engineering or art or something completely, I’m dedicated to finding what makes me happy and pursuing that.

