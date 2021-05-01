2021 Today's Teen:Milica Maricic of Tremper High School

Name: Milica Maricic
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Jovan and Snjezana Maricic of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Out of all my most memorable moments in high school, my favorite memory was sitting alone at lunch. Between my rigorous course load and involvement in several in-school and out-of-school activities, I rarely had time to myself. Everyday at lunch, however, I enjoyed whatever meal my Serbian grandma prepared the evening before while listening to my favorite artists such as Ghostface Killah and Mos Def. I didn’t care that I was alone because in those moments, I had everything that I needed to reach my own nirvana: 90s rap and stuffed cabbage rolls.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Shimon (A.P. Literature and American Literature Honors) and Mrs. Orth (A.P. Language and Composition) both had the greatest impact on my journey to becoming both a successful writer and student. Through triumphs and tribulations, their teaching and guidance helped me discover my voice as not only a writer, but as an ambitious student eager to express my thoughts to the world.
School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Swimming
School offices held: President of Future Business Leaders of America; Secretary of Student Government; Secretary of National Honors Society; Captain of Swim Team
Honors, letters or awards: 1st place at FBLA Regionals for Impromptu Speaking; 3rd place at FBLA Regionals for Business Plan;
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing piano; Youth in Governance; DJ-ing; producing music; volunteering at Rolling Hills Manor; reading mystery novels; re-watching any movie by Christopher Nolan; shopping at Zara
College choice: Princeton University in Princeton, N.J.
Intended major/field of study: International Relations and Computer Science
Role model: Peggy Gou
Three words that best describe my role model: Creative, Witty, and Resilient
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to fall more and more in love with life each and everyday.