2021 Today's Teen:Milica Maricic of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: Out of all my most memorable moments in high school, my favorite memory was sitting alone at lunch. Between my rigorous course load and involvement in several in-school and out-of-school activities, I rarely had time to myself. Everyday at lunch, however, I enjoyed whatever meal my Serbian grandma prepared the evening before while listening to my favorite artists such as Ghostface Killah and Mos Def. I didn’t care that I was alone because in those moments, I had everything that I needed to reach my own nirvana: 90s rap and stuffed cabbage rolls.