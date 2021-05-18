 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Miranda Kendall of Wilmot High School
2021 Today's Teen: Miranda Kendall of Wilmot High School

Name: Miranda Kendall

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Mira

Parents: John and Lisa Kendall of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: It's hard to place a precise "memorable moment". I think my favorite part about high school is the process of getting to all my biggest moments. To me, it was more about building relationships with others and working for my end goals than the end goals themselves. I received more satisfaction with the process than the achievements at the end.

Most influential teacher: Steve Sproul in Honors Biology; Mr. Sproul helped me realize just how much I love science and medicine. He made biology fun while also teaching us advanced information. I still remember a lot from that class, even four years later.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, GAPP

School athletics: Basketball, track, volleyball

School offices held: HOSA Vice President

Honors, letters or awards: Highest honors; Salutatorian; 2 year Varsity letter for basketball and volleyball; 4 year Varsity letter for track; Health Science scholarship

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; reading; playing piano and ukulele

College choice: Viterbo University in La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role model: My role model is my dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring; intelligent; humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My goal is to go to medical school and become a cardiothoracic surgeon at a prestigious medical facility.

