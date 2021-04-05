2021 Today's Teen: Nevis Potts of Reuther High School

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Nevis Potts

School: Reuther High School

Nickname: Nev

Grandmother: Cynthia Delgadillo

Mother: Jessica Potts

Most memorable high school moment: When I went on the freshman camping trip with all of my fellow peers, it was a fun and memorable experience as I got to meet everyone and get new friends.

Most influential teacher: Peter Rallo in Guitar studies / Digital comp; Mr. Rallo always had a set mood when I ever talked to him or asked him questions, he would always help and give me great advice on things, and he helped me with learning personal opportunities for college.

School activities/clubs: Leadership team, Guitar Ensamble, GSA