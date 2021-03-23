2021 Today's Teen: Paul Capelli of Central High School

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Paul Capelli

School: Central High School

Parents: Joseph and Francesca Capelli

Most memorable high school moment: I went to FBLA Nationals in 2018, and we came back home before the award ceremony started. My family and I were then watching it livestreamed in our living room. So, we all got to cheer together when I won--that was something.

Most influential teacher: Paul Robertson in Physics; Everyday in class, Mr. Robertson is unflinchingly ready to work. At the same time, he's very laid-back. Altogether, he makes me want to do my best.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, Geography Club

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: Senior Class President