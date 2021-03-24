2021 Today's Teen: Perry Foster of Christian Life High School

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.
Name: Perry Foster
School: Christian Life High School
Parents: Perry and Diana Foster of Beach Park
Most memorable high school moment: Barbecues at our football coach's house because it was a great bonding experience with teammates. Plus we got to hang out all day and just enjoy the time we had.
Most influential teacher: Lino Martinez in Spanish; He doesn't just teach Spanish. He teaches us about life skills like how to change a tire and how to deal with the stresses of the world, while also bettering our Spanish knowledge. He's not just a teacher to his students, he's a friend.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band, jazz band, National Honor Society, wind ensemble
School athletics: Baseball, football
School offices held: Vice President of the National Honor Society; First Chair Baritone Saxophone in the Concert Band, Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble
Honors, letters or awards: ACSI Distinguished High School Student Award; 2 Varsity Letters for football; 3 varsity letters in baseball (4 had COVID not canceled our season); Honorable Mention for baseball in the Midwest Classic Conference
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work as a Youth Sports Instructor at the Kenosha YMCA; I play club baseball; I umpire youth baseball games during the summer
College choice: Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss.
Intended major/field of study: Civil Engineering
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, determined and cooperative
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to develop a new way to build bridges that will allow for America to both repair failing bridges and build new and stronger bridges in a safer and more cost efficient manner