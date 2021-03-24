2021 Today's Teen: Perry Foster of Christian Life High School

Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Perry Foster

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Perry and Diana Foster of Beach Park

Most memorable high school moment: Barbecues at our football coach's house because it was a great bonding experience with teammates. Plus we got to hang out all day and just enjoy the time we had.

Most influential teacher: Lino Martinez in Spanish; He doesn't just teach Spanish. He teaches us about life skills like how to change a tire and how to deal with the stresses of the world, while also bettering our Spanish knowledge. He's not just a teacher to his students, he's a friend.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band, jazz band, National Honor Society, wind ensemble

School athletics: Baseball, football