2021 Today's Teen: Roman Varty of Central High School

Name: Roman Varty
School: Central High School
Nickname: Rome
Parents: Stephen Sr. and Margaret Varty
Most memorable high school moment: Rather than a moment, what will be most memorable to me is the brotherhood I shared as a member of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team, being conference champions with them for two consecutive years, and Coach Paul Charapata calling me "Red Bull".
Most influential teacher: It is very difficult for me to pick just one. The teachers that have positively impacted my life include: Mr. Schimelfenyg, Mr. Tracy, Mr. Appleby, Mr. Voigt and Mrs. Jahnke, in English, Physical Education, Spanishl Mr. Schim helped develop my writing and provided me with a phenomenal letter of recommendation for college applications; Mr. Tracy and Mr. Appleby gave me my passion for health and fitness; Mr. Voigt and Mrs. Jahnke gave me my passion for Spanish culture.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Freshman Mentoring Program, Student Council, Southern Lakes Conference Academic Bowl Team
School athletics: Basketball, football
Honors, letters or awards: Student of the Month Award; Certificate of Excellence Award; Student Achiever Award; Varsity Letter Boys Basketball
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Student volunteer at Westosha Lakes Church; Student volunteer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; Student volunteer at Brighton Elementary School
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Education, Spanish
Role model: My mom, Margaret Varty
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, Caring, Hardworking
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an influential educator, bilingual in Spanish, like those that I have had the pleasure of learning from at Central, and I hope to become a loving parent like my Mom someday.