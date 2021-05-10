 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Roman Varty of Central High School
Name: Roman Varty

School: Central High School

Nickname: Rome

Parents: Stephen Sr. and Margaret Varty

Most memorable high school moment: Rather than a moment, what will be most memorable to me is the brotherhood I shared as a member of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team, being conference champions with them for two consecutive years, and Coach Paul Charapata calling me "Red Bull".

Most influential teacher: It is very difficult for me to pick just one. The teachers that have positively impacted my life include: Mr. Schimelfenyg, Mr. Tracy, Mr. Appleby, Mr. Voigt and Mrs. Jahnke, in English, Physical Education, Spanishl Mr. Schim helped develop my writing and provided me with a phenomenal letter of recommendation for college applications; Mr. Tracy and Mr. Appleby gave me my passion for health and fitness; Mr. Voigt and Mrs. Jahnke gave me my passion for Spanish culture.

School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Freshman Mentoring Program, Student Council, Southern Lakes Conference Academic Bowl Team

School athletics: Basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: Student of the Month Award; Certificate of Excellence Award; Student Achiever Award; Varsity Letter Boys Basketball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Student volunteer at Westosha Lakes Church; Student volunteer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; Student volunteer at Brighton Elementary School

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Education, Spanish

Role model: My mom, Margaret Varty

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, Caring, Hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an influential educator, bilingual in Spanish, like those that I have had the pleasure of learning from at Central, and I hope to become a loving parent like my Mom someday.

