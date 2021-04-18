2021 Today's Teen: Royeontay Campbell of Bradford High School

Name: Royeontay Campbell
School: Bradford High School
Nickname: Tay
Parents: Samuel Campbell and Sparkle Diggins
Most memorable high school moment: My first varsity game sophomore year went into 4 overtimes against Wilmot
Most influential teacher: Shawnelle Gross in Life; Shawnelle was not an academic teacher but always had good advice when needed
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, yearbook, African American Male Initiative (AAMI)
School athletics: Football
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll all 4 years, Varsity football letter 3x, scholarship to Oklahoma university
College choice: Uncommitted
Intended major/field of study: Mechanical engineering
Role model: Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hardworking, compassionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To help make other people's lives better by attaining the most success out of my life