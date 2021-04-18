 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Today's Teen: Royeontay Campbell of Bradford High School
alert

2021 Today's Teen: Royeontay Campbell of Bradford High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Royeontay Campbell

Royeontay Campbell

Name: Royeontay Campbell

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Tay

Parents: Samuel Campbell and Sparkle Diggins

Most memorable high school moment: My first varsity game sophomore year went into 4 overtimes against Wilmot

Most influential teacher: Shawnelle Gross in Life; Shawnelle was not an academic teacher but always had good advice when needed

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, yearbook, African American Male Initiative (AAMI)

School athletics: Football

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll all 4 years, Varsity football letter 3x, scholarship to Oklahoma university

College choice: Uncommitted

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical engineering

Role model: Mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hardworking, compassionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To help make other people's lives better by attaining the most success out of my life

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert