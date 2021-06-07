2021 Today's Teen: Ryan McGonegle of Tremper High School

Name: Ryan McGonegle

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Daniel and Tanya McGonegle

Most memorable high school moment: When I was a Freshman, my sister asked me to be her escort for Tremper's homecoming assembly. Initially, I said no out of fear, but after a week of her begging me, I finally said I would do it. I'm glad I did it because it was a great experience that I shared with my sister.

Most influential teacher: All of them; Every teacher that I've had has been a great influence on me, and I feel extremely lucky for that. I would not be receiving this honor if my teachers did not impact me the way that they did, and I want them to know how thankful I am for their efforts.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government

School athletics: Baseball, football

School offices held: Junior Executive of Spirit in student government; Senior Executive of Spirit in student government.