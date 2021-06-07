2021 Today's Teen: Ryan McGonegle of Tremper High School

Name: Ryan McGonegle
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Daniel and Tanya McGonegle
Most memorable high school moment: When I was a Freshman, my sister asked me to be her escort for Tremper's homecoming assembly. Initially, I said no out of fear, but after a week of her begging me, I finally said I would do it. I'm glad I did it because it was a great experience that I shared with my sister.
Most influential teacher: All of them; Every teacher that I've had has been a great influence on me, and I feel extremely lucky for that. I would not be receiving this honor if my teachers did not impact me the way that they did, and I want them to know how thankful I am for their efforts.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government
School athletics: Baseball, football
School offices held: Junior Executive of Spirit in student government; Senior Executive of Spirit in student government.
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll (every semester); Seven varsity letters; Two time captain in football; Captain in baseball; Bronze medal for Renaissance; Silver medal for Renaissance; Award for student-athletes with a 3.5 GPA and above; ABCA team sportsmanship award in baseball; Regional champions in baseball; Sectional runner ups in baseball; MC for school pep rallies.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play baseball for the Chicago White Sox travel team; I enjoy playing music (guitar, bass guitar, vocals).
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Applied Science
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Competitive, humorous, determined
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to impact people in a positive way no matter what I do in the future. I want to lead by example and be a role model to others.