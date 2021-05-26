 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Sarah Neu of Bradford High School
Name: Sarah Neu

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Mark and Kelly Neu

Most memorable high school moment: Performing Silent Sky in Bradford's planetarium. I hold the play itself and the people involved close to my heart, and performing in the round is something I'll never forget.

Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government; He challenges his students to be independent thinkers. He would always encourage us to present intelligent arguments and engage in healthy debate. The concepts and skills he taught us extend far beyond the classroom. I remember many "Aha" moments when I'd learn something new and connect it to the real world. Because of Mr. Chike, I feel better equipped to take on whatever the future may hold.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, stage crew, student government

School offices held: Student Government Executive Board President

Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian; USMC Academic Excellence Award; Principal's Award; Scholastic Art Awards; Academic Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at my dad's business; reading; playing guitar

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Engineering

Role model: Homer Hickam

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, driven, and humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to walk on Mars someday.

