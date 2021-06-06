2021 Today's Teen: Sean Robinson of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Sean Robinson
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Mark and Amanda Robinson
Most memorable high school moment: It’s between one of two things. Either when we (varsity soccer) beat Milwaukee Reagan in playoffs to complete the biggest upset in the state tournament, or SCDC 2019. SCDC is the state conference for DECA, and it was such a fun experience. A group of IT DECA members stayed at Grand Geneva for a few days and had a great time competing and doing fun activities.
Most influential teacher: Ken Wiele in Concert Band; He was a great role model. Both in and out of the classroom, he was a fantastic influence on me. He heped develop my interest and skill for music, and taught me how to be a better person.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, DECA, leadership team, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble, Senior Class
School athletics: Golf, soccer, track, Lacrosse
School offices held: Vice President of Career Development (DECA, Junior Year); President (DECA, Senior); Senior Class Attorney General
Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society member, AP Scholar with Honors, All Conference First Team (Soccer)
College choice: Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., or Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Economics
Role model: My Parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Generous, Intelligent, Kind
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to get either my MBA and maybe start my own business, or get my law degree and become a lawyer.