2021 Today's Teen: Sean Robinson of Indian Trail High School & Academy
Name: Sean Robinson

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Mark and Amanda Robinson

Most memorable high school moment: It’s between one of two things. Either when we (varsity soccer) beat Milwaukee Reagan in playoffs to complete the biggest upset in the state tournament, or SCDC 2019. SCDC is the state conference for DECA, and it was such a fun experience. A group of IT DECA members stayed at Grand Geneva for a few days and had a great time competing and doing fun activities.

Most influential teacher: Ken Wiele in Concert Band; He was a great role model. Both in and out of the classroom, he was a fantastic influence on me. He heped develop my interest and skill for music, and taught me how to be a better person.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, DECA, leadership team, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble, Senior Class

School athletics: Golf, soccer, track, Lacrosse

School offices held: Vice President of Career Development (DECA, Junior Year); President (DECA, Senior); Senior Class Attorney General

Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society member, AP Scholar with Honors, All Conference First Team (Soccer)

College choice: Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., or Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Economics

Role model: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Generous, Intelligent, Kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to get either my MBA and maybe start my own business, or get my law degree and become a lawyer.

