2021 Today's Teen: Shanise Coleman of Bradford High School
2021 Today's Teen: Shanise Coleman of Bradford High School

  • Updated
Editor's note: The Kenosha News is recognizing outstanding seniors from high schools in Kenosha County as chosen by school officials for their leadership ability, participation in community activities and scholastic performance.

Name: Shanise Coleman

Nickname: Sha

Parents: Shay James and Denise Campbell

Most memorable high school moment: My four years in theatre; I made so many great friends and grew so much!

Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Theatre; Holly is the person who made me realize I wanted to be a theatre educator; seeing her create safe creative outlets for her students made me want to make that for others.

School activities/clubs: Performing arts/theater; student government

College choice: DePaul University in Chicago

Intended major/field of study: Theatre Education

Role mode: Yara Shahidi

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Leading Lady, Talented

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to make an impact through art!

