2021 Today's Teen: Shelby Jantz of Bradford High School

Name: Shelby Jantz

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Herb and Jeanine Jantz

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was accepting the spirit stick with my fellow classmates at our homecoming football game last year.

Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government; Mr. Chike's teaching allowed me to discover my passion for politics while also educating me about how intricate our governmental structure is.

School activities/clubs: DECA, National Honor Society, student government, County Executive Intern and Youth in Governance Member

School offices held: Vice President of Service for National Honors Society: Vice President of Marketing for DECA; Vice President of Junior Class Board for Student Government Association; Historian of the Executive Board for Student Government Association

Honors, letters or awards: Mayors Youth Commission Award 2021; 1st Place Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making Southeastern Wisconsin DECA 2021; Role Play Medal for WI State DECA 2021