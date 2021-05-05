 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Shelby Jantz of Bradford High School
2021 Today's Teen: Shelby Jantz of Bradford High School

Shelby Jantz

Shelby Jantz

Name: Shelby Jantz

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Herb and Jeanine Jantz

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was accepting the spirit stick with my fellow classmates at our homecoming football game last year.

Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government; Mr. Chike's teaching allowed me to discover my passion for politics while also educating me about how intricate our governmental structure is.

School activities/clubs: DECA, National Honor Society, student government, County Executive Intern and Youth in Governance Member

School offices held: Vice President of Service for National Honors Society: Vice President of Marketing for DECA; Vice President of Junior Class Board for Student Government Association; Historian of the Executive Board for Student Government Association

Honors, letters or awards: Mayors Youth Commission Award 2021; 1st Place Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making Southeastern Wisconsin DECA 2021; Role Play Medal for WI State DECA 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging with friends, Crafting, Kayaking

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Political Science

Role model: Stacey Abrams

Three words that best describe my role model: Driven, Impactful, Change Maker

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day make a difference within my community, whether that is holding political office, running a non-profit, or changing laws to better serve community members.

