2021 Today's Teen: Sofia Ricker of Tremper High School

Name: Sofia Ricker
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Michael and Lisa Ricker
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I and the Tremper Girls Cross Country Team qualified to run at the state meet.
Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in Computer Science and Mathematics; Mr. Skripsky is a dedicated teacher who supported me both academically as my computer science teacher and athletically as my cross country coach. He inspired me to pursue a career in computer science.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Renaissance Club, student government
School athletics: Cross country, tennis, track
School offices held: Class Treasurer; Key Club Secretary ; Student Government Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services Committee.
Honors, letters or awards: Tremper Class of 2021 Valedictorian; varsity letters for tennis and cross country; 2018 and 2019 Tennis Conference Champion; Renaissance Academic Premier Status; Honor Roll; Tremper Scholar Athlete; Academic Letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha County Youth As Resources Board; Volunteering; St. Mary’s Youth Ministry ; playing piano ; crocheting
College choice: Milwaukee School of Engineering
Intended major/field of study: Computer Science
Role model: My older sister, Isabella
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, passionate, confident,