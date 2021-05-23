 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Sofia Ricker of Tremper High School
{{featured_button_text}}
Name: Sofia Ricker

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Michael and Lisa Ricker

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I and the Tremper Girls Cross Country Team qualified to run at the state meet.

Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in Computer Science and Mathematics; Mr. Skripsky is a dedicated teacher who supported me both academically as my computer science teacher and athletically as my cross country coach. He inspired me to pursue a career in computer science.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Renaissance Club, student government

School athletics: Cross country, tennis, track

School offices held: Class Treasurer; Key Club Secretary ; Student Government Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services Committee.

Honors, letters or awards: Tremper Class of 2021 Valedictorian; varsity letters for tennis and cross country; 2018 and 2019 Tennis Conference Champion; Renaissance Academic Premier Status; Honor Roll; Tremper Scholar Athlete; Academic Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha County Youth As Resources Board; Volunteering; St. Mary’s Youth Ministry ; playing piano ; crocheting

College choice: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: My older sister, Isabella

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, passionate, confident,

