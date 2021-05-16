 Skip to main content
2021 Today's Teen: Sophia Menke of Indian Trail High School & Academy
Name: Sophia Menke

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Sophie

Parents: Melvin Menke and Heather Russeau

Most memorable high school moment: Winning junior year Powder puff football, and then winning the Homecoming parade float contest the next day with the Indian Trail Volleyball Program.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Vanderhoef in U.S History; He really connects with his students and makes them feel important in a sea of thousands of kids.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, choir/madrigals, DECA, Environmental Club, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Co-President of Stress Less Club, Spanish Club, Spirit Squad, Smile Society, Junior Class Secretary

School athletics: Volleyball

School offices held: Junior Class President; Varsity Volleyball Captain; President of Stress Less Club

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Spirit Award; AP Scholar with Honors

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Part-time job; Summer Camp Counselor; Volunteering at Feed My Starving Children

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Biology/Political Science

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Confident, Vivacious

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to travel the world and build meaningful connections with people.

