2021 Today's Teen: Sophia Menke of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Sophia Menke
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Sophie
Parents: Melvin Menke and Heather Russeau
Most memorable high school moment: Winning junior year Powder puff football, and then winning the Homecoming parade float contest the next day with the Indian Trail Volleyball Program.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Vanderhoef in U.S History; He really connects with his students and makes them feel important in a sea of thousands of kids.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, choir/madrigals, DECA, Environmental Club, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Co-President of Stress Less Club, Spanish Club, Spirit Squad, Smile Society, Junior Class Secretary
School athletics: Volleyball
School offices held: Junior Class President; Varsity Volleyball Captain; President of Stress Less Club
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Spirit Award; AP Scholar with Honors
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Part-time job; Summer Camp Counselor; Volunteering at Feed My Starving Children
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Biology/Political Science
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Confident, Vivacious
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to travel the world and build meaningful connections with people.