2021 Today's Teen: Tashea Booker of Reuther High School

Name: Tashea Booker

School: Reuther High School

Parent: Sheleatha Booker of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school was the freshman camping trip. It was the most fun I’ve ever had at school.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Amanda in English; She’s the teacher who turned me into a book nerd. I never liked reading before her class. She taught me that reading is actually enjoyable as long as you have a interesting enough and that you can connect to. Now I read everyday.

Other school activities: Culture club

Honors, letters or awards: Technical excellence scholarship, Gold card every quarter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Nails, Reading, Online shopping

College choice: Gateway Technical College

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, passionate, strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become a successful nail artist

