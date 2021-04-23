2021 Today's Teen: Tashea Booker of Reuther High School

Name: Tashea Booker
School: Reuther High School
Parent: Sheleatha Booker of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school was the freshman camping trip. It was the most fun I’ve ever had at school.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Amanda in English; She’s the teacher who turned me into a book nerd. I never liked reading before her class. She taught me that reading is actually enjoyable as long as you have a interesting enough and that you can connect to. Now I read everyday.
Other school activities: Culture club
Honors, letters or awards: Technical excellence scholarship, Gold card every quarter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Nails, Reading, Online shopping
College choice: Gateway Technical College
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, passionate, strong
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become a successful nail artist