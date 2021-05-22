2021 Today's Teen: Terrell Franklin of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Terrell Franklin
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Tommar and Teraya Franklin
Most memorable high school moment: Becoming a published author before the age of 18.
Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir; I’ve had Mr. Choi for all four years of high school. He is not only passionate about teaching, but he always made the learning environment a chance to have a community mindset. It made me extremely appreciative to have a place where I feel like I can somewhat belong, especially when feeling misfitted in any other group in school from K-12.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Club Carter/ Black History Club
School athletics: Football, track
Honors, letters or awards: National Society of High School Scholars
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Christian Faith Fellowship Church Zion Mass Choir & Impact Youth Choir; Christian Faith Fellowship Church Zion Step Of Faith Drama Ministry; Christian Faith Fellowship Church Zion Mass Media Team; Christian Faith Fellowship Church Zion Youth Liaison; Published Author
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: English, Creative Writing
Role models: Father & Mother
Three words that best describe my role models: Strong-Willed, Determined, Honest
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to write over 20 novels in various genres, earn a doctorate in writing and theology, have multiple visual adaptations of my stories, and have the opportunity to mentor or influence another writer/ storyteller