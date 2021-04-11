2021 Today's Teen: Troy Limbaugh of LakeView Technology Academy

Most memorable high school moment: The first Supermileage Vehicle race that I got to attend. Seeing all the hard work that people put into their cars finally pay off as they raced around the track was truly a sight to behold. Occasionally something would go wrong or not act right and watching everyone get together and rush to brainstorm a solution or try to fix it just showed how much of a team we were. This year will be the first year that I personally get to race and I know that it will be amazing to be in their shoes this time.