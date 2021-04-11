2021 Today's Teen: Troy Limbaugh of LakeView Technology Academy

Name: Troy Limbaugh School: LakeView Technology Academy
Parents: Dave and Christine Limbaugh of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: The first Supermileage Vehicle race that I got to attend. Seeing all the hard work that people put into their cars finally pay off as they raced around the track was truly a sight to behold. Occasionally something would go wrong or not act right and watching everyone get together and rush to brainstorm a solution or try to fix it just showed how much of a team we were. This year will be the first year that I personally get to race and I know that it will be amazing to be in their shoes this time.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Schultz in Intro Design-Engineering-Technology, Engineering Design/Development, Supermileage Vehicle; Schultz teaches many of our engineering classes at Lakeview and is also the advisor for the Supermileage Vehicle Club. Almost every student has taken atleast one of his classes and many of them will tell you the same thing about him. He’s a great teacher, a mentor, that truly makes you put what you’ve learned into action. Whether it’s building it, designing it, or just brainstorming the idea several different times he makes you think about things in ways you normally wouldn’t as you turn the concepts you’ve learned into physical creations you can appreciate.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Societym Supermileage Vehicle Club
School athletics: Cross country, track
Honors, letters or awards: Outstanding Academic Commitment (9th, 10th)
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; Listening to music; Hanging out with friends; Playing Games
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Intended major/field of study: Civil Engineering
Role model: Frank Lloyd Wright
Three words that best describe my role model: Genius, Innovator, Praiseworthy
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to design and construct a bridge. Not only a bridge I want to make other things too, but a bridge is my main goal. It’s something simple that people use everyday, something that most would use without thinking twice about it. However, that bridge may inspire someone to make their own, as it did to me. A bridge may be meaningless to most, but to that one person it could be their inspiration or their path.