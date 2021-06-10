2021 Today's Teen: Ty Cairo of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Ty Cairo
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Mike and Kelli Cairo
Most memorable high school moment: During the end of my junior year when we switched to virtual learning and I was doing school at home for the first time.
Other school activities: Chorale; Yearbook; Madrigals Feast
School offices held: 2020 Blaze Yearbook Associate Editor; 2021 Blaze Yearbook Editor-In-Chief
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Community Service Distinction; High Honors Award; Academic Letter; Deans Scholarship; Columbia Scholar Award; Faculty Recognition Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Apartment maintenance/landscaping for Professional Reality Associates; photography; hanging out with friends; watching TV; designing; organizing
College choice: Columbia College in Chicago
Intended major/field of study: Photography
Role model: Grandma
Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, caring & funny
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Travel the world taking pictures and then start my own photography business.