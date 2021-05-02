2021 Today's Teen: Vincent Bennage of Tremper High School

Name: Vincent Bennage
School: Tremper High School
Nickname: Vince
Parents: Walter and Evangeline Bennage of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: I was a part of the Tremper Varsity Soccer Team and we made it to state my Junior Year. Winning a last-minute game against Bradford to move us forward to the semifinals was incredibly exciting. I had the pleasure of sharing the field with some phenomenal friends and athletes, whom I will never forget.
Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in AP Literature/Composition; Having Mr. Shimon as a teacher my sophomore and senior year has surely been hard work; however, his class allowed me to better understand numerous pieces of literary texts, and provided me the ability to analyze deeper into pieces of information In order to grasp a concept. Amidst a class full of hard-working and intelligent people, I would certainly attribute much of my educational growth to this class and teacher.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, newspaper, Renaissance Club
School athletics: Soccer
School offices held: Link Crew Leader
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Soccer, hiking, traveling, reading about science, cooking
College choice: Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.
Intended major/field of study: Biology
Role model: Cristiano Ronaldo
Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, Dedicated, Confident
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become a professional soccer player; earn a college medical science degree