2021 Today's Teen: Vincent Bennage of Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: I was a part of the Tremper Varsity Soccer Team and we made it to state my Junior Year. Winning a last-minute game against Bradford to move us forward to the semifinals was incredibly exciting. I had the pleasure of sharing the field with some phenomenal friends and athletes, whom I will never forget.

Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in AP Literature/Composition; Having Mr. Shimon as a teacher my sophomore and senior year has surely been hard work; however, his class allowed me to better understand numerous pieces of literary texts, and provided me the ability to analyze deeper into pieces of information In order to grasp a concept. Amidst a class full of hard-working and intelligent people, I would certainly attribute much of my educational growth to this class and teacher.