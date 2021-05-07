2021 Today's Teen: Zachary Neumann of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Zachary Neumann
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Zack
Parents: Dominic and Lynne Neumann of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: I would have to say our second home basketball game against Racine Case this year. It was the best game I've had personally at IT (19 points) and best all around game my team had of the season. It was fun to play in and watch the team perform so well given all the challenges we faced with COVID-19.
Most influential teacher: Amanda Johnson in Honors Survey of Literature/Composition and AP Language/Composition; From day one of freshman year, Mrs. Johnson's kindness and passion for helping me learn never once changed. She's one of those teachers you want to have from both an instructional and personal standpoint. She would answer all my questions professionally and also cared enough to ask after class if I still understood. Also, freshman year during one of her class periods she allowed me to come in and go over some changes on my essay which she didn't have to do. I believe her teaching led me to finding deeper meanings in a lot of literature and overall improved my comprehension skills. She's a very special person and I know I can visit her whenever. I'm so glad I could have her as a teacher for part of my high school experience.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society
School athletics: Baseball, basketball, volleyball, track
Honors, letters or awards: Honor role every year of high school, 9 out of 355 students for weighted class rank, 1 out 355 students for unweighted, Defensive Player of the Year Award for IT basketball (Sophomore Year), Most Dedicated Player Award for IT volleyball (Freshman Year), Brian Edwards Award in 8th grade, Chancellor's Scholarship for UW-Whitewater.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing basketball, running, working out, watching sports, walking trails, hunting (duck, goose, and pheasant), being around family/friends, listening to music, and working at Reebok at the Prime Outlet Mall.
College choice: UW-Whitewater or UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Integrated Science & Business
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Confident, persistent, and logical
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan to live a life in which I hold a job in the medical sales field selling diabetes equipment. I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was 14 and feel I could bring a lot of experience in trying to help others who have also been diagnosed with this lifelong disease. In addition, my love for hunting will for sure carry over into my adult years and I plan on having a black lab I can go with. I also want my core family and friends to be along for the journey and travel/explore different places with me.