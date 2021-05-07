2021 Today's Teen: Zachary Neumann of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Most memorable high school moment: I would have to say our second home basketball game against Racine Case this year. It was the best game I've had personally at IT (19 points) and best all around game my team had of the season. It was fun to play in and watch the team perform so well given all the challenges we faced with COVID-19.

Most influential teacher: Amanda Johnson in Honors Survey of Literature/Composition and AP Language/Composition; From day one of freshman year, Mrs. Johnson's kindness and passion for helping me learn never once changed. She's one of those teachers you want to have from both an instructional and personal standpoint. She would answer all my questions professionally and also cared enough to ask after class if I still understood. Also, freshman year during one of her class periods she allowed me to come in and go over some changes on my essay which she didn't have to do. I believe her teaching led me to finding deeper meanings in a lot of literature and overall improved my comprehension skills. She's a very special person and I know I can visit her whenever. I'm so glad I could have her as a teacher for part of my high school experience.