21 schools in KUSD moved to virtual learning due to COVID

The Kenosha Unified School District has moved 21 schools to virtual learning reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold policy, as of Monday.
Bose, Brass, Nash, Prairie Lane and Southport elementary schools, Bullen and Mahone middle schools, LakeView Technology Academy and the Caesar Chavez Learning Station (the district’s pre-kindergarten program), were added to the list on Monday afternoon and will begin virtual learning on Tuesday. Those schools are expected to resume in-person classes on Jan. 24.
Edward Bain School of Language and Art-Dual Language, Frank and Jefferson elementary schools and the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Learning Curriculum (east and west campuses) switched to virtual learning on Monday and are expected to resume in-person learning on Jan. 20.
Dimensions of Learning, Grant Elementary, Harborside Academy and Indian Trail High School and Academy were reported at or above threshold on Jan. 7. They were followed by Bradford and Tremper High schools and Harvey and Whittier elementary schools on Jan. 8. These schools are expected to re-open for in-person learning on Jan. 18, district officials said.
The schools were moved to virtual learning due to reaching or exceeding the 3% positive cases indicator that has been in place since the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to a
district news release.
Currently, when a school is switched to virtual learning, it is for a length of 10 days to align with KUSD’s quarantine guidelines and all extracurricular activities also are canceled.
In some cases, it may be slightly longer than 10 days if there is a holiday or no school or where the 10th day falls related to weekends.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Fleece blanket assembly at Lance Middle School
Student Council and National Junior Honor Society members at Lance Middle School are making fleece blankets to be donated to The Penny's Purpose and Shalom Center. The goal was to donate blankets hopefully before the winter break if all are completed. If not, they will be donated in January so people can use them during the winter months. The students are making blankets for kids, teens and adults.
