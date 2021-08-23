4-H ice cream contest now open

Cedar Crest Ice Cream in Cedarburg and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs.

More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to create and submit a flavor “recipe” with the top clubs named as finalists, and the top flavor produced for summer 2022.

According to Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning next July,” said Scheider.

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Deep Woods, created by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. This year’s winning flavor was Tractor Tracks, created by the Country Clover 4-H Club in Green Lake County.