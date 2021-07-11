51 Parkside students receive Academic Achievement Awards

SOMERS — This spring, 51 students received special recognition for going beyond their regular coursework and campus classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The students were the recipients of UW-Parkside’s 2021 Academic Achievement Awards. The awardees were nominated by their respective colleges and departments and selected by the UW-Parkside Awards and Ceremonies Committee.
In announcing the awards, Chancellor Debbie Ford and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Rob Ducoffe issued this joint statement:
“We are proud of your dedication to academic excellence at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. It is, as you know, more than a grade on an exam or your overall grade point average. Achieving academic excellence is about what you learn and what you do with this knowledge. It is about working closely with our amazing faculty to better understand ways in which knowledge can be put to use to help others. And it is about your ability to remain focused on your goals — often in the face of adversity.”
To view a summary of each student’s achievements, go online to uwp.edu/explore/news/upload/AAA-program-2021-electronic.pdf.
IN PHOTOS: UW-Parkside Sports and Activity Center renovation preview
The overhaul of the indoor Sports and Activity Center on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus is nearly complete.
And as Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin puts it, the changes are going to be transformational.
Gavin and other staff members led a guided VIP tour Monday, May 24, 2021, of all the work that’s ongoing as part of the university’s RangerVision 2020, a $5 million campaign for the SAC that includes the construction of two new facilities, along with major enhancements inside the De Simone Gymnasium.