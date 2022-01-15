 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
55 + 1 Joint Reunion Bradford/Tremper Class of 1966 scheduled for July 29

A 55 + 1 Joint Reunion for the Bradford/Tremper Class of 1966 is planned to be held in the Wisconsin Room at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. on Friday, July 29.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 5-11 p.m. Appetizers and pizza will be provided. There will be a cash bar. Guests may order dinner off the Brat Stop menu at their expense.

A golf event at 10 a.m. on that day is also scheduled to be held at  Bristol Oaks Country Club, 16801 75th St. Participants must provide their own clubs and pay for the golf. Those interested should contact Leo Gallo by email at leofgallo@gmail.com. Please specify the number of people and whether playing 9 or 18 holes.

Updates will be emailed to those who provide email address. For additional information, join the private Facebook group: Bradford/Tremper Class of 1966 or contact Gallo at leofgallo@gmail.com or Iris Neil Leuck at irisleuck@yahoo.com

