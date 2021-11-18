Adjustments to KUSD's Better Together Plan include relaxing mask-wearing for athletes, fine arts students

The Kenosha Unified School District’s Better Together Plan has undergone revisions that relax the district’s mask-wearing policy. It covers athletes and fine arts students while they perform their respective activities, as well as covering some parental in-person visits to schools.

The School Board approved the latest changes to the district’s operations plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting Tuesday night. The meeting was held at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

The regular School Board meeting was held in person for the first time since Aug. 24, when the board attempted to revise its mask policy. The board halted that meeting before it got underway in the packed board room at the Educational Support Center after members of the audience refused to move into overflow rooms to maintain physical distance. The board, which had relaxed a district-wide indoor mask mandate over the summer, reinstated it during a virtual meeting two days later.

Under the latest revisions, student-athletes and those in fine arts programs, including choir and theater, would have the option of wearing a mask “while competing, physically active or performing only.” Students and staff would still be required to wear masks when not performing their respective activities. Visitors and spectators would also continue to be required to wear masks.

Under the changes, the plan will also allow for parental visits. However, schools are still encouraged to find ways to include visitors virtually when possible. Earlier, the language in the plan described the need to limit “all non-essential visitors” in district buildings, including parents and guardians.

The revision comes following a complaint filed Nov. 3 by the mother of a KTEC student who retained an attorney after she was not allowed to observe her son in class during the school day. The mother said she had concerns about her son’s declining academic performance amid classroom disruptions.

The woman is represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty attorney Dan Lennington. The attorney sent a letter to the district asking that the mother be allowed parental classroom observation in person after previously being denied. Lennington has said the district was in violation of federal laws that allow parents to observe their children while in school.

According to Lennington, the woman was notified Nov. 5 that she would be allowed to observe her son’s class, and the parties were in the process of arranging a mutually agreed time.

“My client is grateful to KUSD for recognizing the right of parents to observe classrooms,” Lennington said in a statement. “We hope that other parents and public school districts around the state will move towards collaboration, rather than conflict, as we all seek to improve educational outcomes.”

Field trip policy

The policy was also updated to allow for overnight field trips and for competition-related trips for athletes and other school-related activities. Those outings must have an approved plan for safety at the location and on the bus. The safety plan would be evaluated and approved by the respective principal, and parents and guardians would be allowed into school buildings and buses if they are chaperones.

The policy was also changed to allow outside organizations to host activities and clubs after school, with a principal-approved safety plan. Previously, the plan allowed for neither overnight trips or for involvement by outside groups as hosts.

