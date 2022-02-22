Administrators say Bristol School ESSER funding for COVID relief insufficient

BRISTOL — The cost to keep Bristol School open during the COVID-19 pandemic has been greater than the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars it has been allocated, according to school administration.

The problem is related to how funds were allocated and to a biennial state budget that included no increase in the district’s revenue limit, District Administrator Jack Musha and Business Manager Susan Jarvis told the School Board.

“I have $121,000 that we spent (on unbudgeted COVID-related costs) that was not covered by ESSER grants,” Jarvis said, adding by the end of this school year that figure will be closer to $200,000. “There was a survey that went out by DPI (Department of Public Instruction) and Gov. (Tony) Evers asking about how well he did with the ESSER allocations, and I don’t think I responded very kindly.”

Under the ESSER funding formula, Title I districts with a higher percentage of low-income families received more money. Bristol School is not a Title I school.

“He allocated it (based) on how many low-income students you have,” Jarvis said. “Unfortunately, what he didn’t take into account is that every single school, every single student, every single staff member, everyone in the community, experienced some type of loss from this pandemic.”

Jarvis said some larger Title 1 school districts received almost a billion dollars in ESSER funding and remained closed. Bristol received $736,000, which “goes really, really fast,” Jarvis said.

Combine the low allocation from ESSER funds with the flat revenue limit and a 4% increase in the Consumer Price Index, and you end up with a deficit, Musha said.

“We were told we would be given a lot more ESSER III funding, because we stayed open,” Musha said. “We hired an extra custodian-and-a-half to make sure we were following COVD guidelines. If you’re virtual, you didn’t have to do that.”

Jarvis said she is hoping a plan to recognize schools that stayed open with an additional 5% in relief funding will be approved by the state Legislature.

“I don’t really know what we’re going to get,” Jarvis said. “But, the state not giving us an increase in the revenue limit puts us down about $479 per pupil. So that’s how far behind we are.”

Other expenses

Other expenses associated with staying open included the cost of unbudgeted consumables related to health and sanitization efforts, as well as an unfathomable increase in the cost of substitute teacher pay. At times, Musha said the district was paying for more than 20 substitutes per day.

“We’re hoping that extra 5% comes our way,” Musha said. “But, if it doesn’t, we’re going to have some tough decisions to make when those ESSER funds are gone.”

The district also used ESSER funds to help update technology, put math and language arts interventionists in place and add staff at the middle school level to reduce class sizes. Jarvis said the decision to spend the funds in this way was based on a previous parent survey about district needs.

“For 2022-23, we’re looking at retaining those interventionists, retaining the middle school teachers,” Jarvis said. “We will probably continue to need an abundance of substitutes, because it doesn’t appear that COVID is going to go away.”

Musha said he believes most people would agree that four core middle school teachers and interventionists are a “must.”

Jarvis also said the district will be reaching out to the school community for feedback on how it should use any future ESSER funds.

“We need some feedback about Bristol’s ESSER III plan by Feb. 28 (next week Monday),” Jarvis said. “We will put a link on the website.”

