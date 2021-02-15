ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL/Second quarter honor roll

The following students from All Saints Catholic School made first and second honors during the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Students with a “*” before their name received a 4.0 grade point average:
First Honors
SIXTH GRADE: Emalee Allbee, *Axel Arizmendi, Neala Bradley, Mitchell DeWitt, Katherine Egan, *Grant Emerson, Riley Frank, *Erick Guadarrama, *Karla Guadarrama, Athanasios Hammerbeck, *Charlotte Johnson, *Jacob Johnson, Madlie Kless, *Robert Mendoza, Ciara Otero, Olivia Pokorny, Linus Randolph, Natalie Roffers, *Madalyn Scheppler, Enzo Serpe, *Julia Stenson, *Michael Suokko, *Max Templeton, *Camdaen Vorpagel, Declan Wappel, *Brianna White.
SEVENTH GRADE: MacKenzie Adams, Anthony Anoma, *Ava Aschenbrener, *Micailla Loren Balan, Jackson Borland, Maximo Danielson, *Connor Denisi, *Aurelia Despin, *Evan Feudner, *Andrew Geissman, Peter George, Mackenzie Gray, Zachary Hoffman, *Matteo Isenberg, *Bailee Kleinmark, *Parker Krause, Kamryn Lecce, *Riley Lowrance, Francesca McLain, *Gianna Miceli, Katelyn Nikutin, Liam O’Driscoll, *Ian Petts, Blake Reuter, Hailey Rocha, Vanessa Simmons, Reagan Stewart, *Mykenna Sturino, Enzo Sturycz, Sarah Sucevich, *Elise Wallace, Janiya Young, Olivia Zupec.
EIGHTH GRADE: *Kaiya Belongia, *Robert Belotti, Seth Boyle, Claire Brydun, *Ryleigh Butler, Sofia Carnevale, Paetyn Cattelino-Olson, *Madeline Chianello, *Sarah Coffey, *Drake DeWildt, *Ava DeWitt, Timothy Falk, *Chloe Garross, Marissa Geissman, Jackson Gemmell, Natalie Gnolfo, Rachael Gursslin, *Sofia Habel, *Melanie Jarzembowski, *Benjamin Johnson, Kendra Kozmer, *Robin Loewen, *Madison Loney, *Gianna Mandli, *Alexandria McKinney, River Melcher, Macy Morrone, Will Murawski, Matthew Pokorny, Henry Randolph, *Jonathan Rinaldi, Alyssa Samuels, *Elizabeth Schoen, Luke Stanard, *Joseph Suokko, *Mia Svihl, *Josephine Tenuta, Isaac Wendorf, *Harlaina Williams, *Olivia Wilmot, *Isabelle Zukowski.
Second Honors
SIXTH GRADE: Connor Colter, Michael Gerdes, Emelia Hodge, Brady McGovern, Baggio Miller, Henry Nochevich, Marco Perona, Aiden Ruhle.
SEVENTH GRADE: Jaxson Anderson, Alexander Danielson, Luis Garduno, Joseph George, Berkley Kuiper, Tucker Maufort Thillens, Faviola Perez, Scott Simonelli, Malena Wood.
EIGHTH GRADE: Gianna Bisceglia, Haley Fapso, James Hassett, Katherine Ittner, Campbell Kuiper, Luke McGovern, Kosta Vassos.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.